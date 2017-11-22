Safe food handling tips for the holiday season

There are dozens of recipe options to make for Thanksgiving dinner, but before you turn on the oven, be aware of food safety mistakes.



To prevent from food becoming dangerous you can just remember this steps: clean, separate, cook and chill.



“It’s important to have a separation between your raw food and the food that is ready to eat,” said Ginger Wood, Environmental Health director for North East Texas Health.

She said that cross-contamination can happen through knives, cutting boards and utensils, so it is important to keep those tools clean and use different ones for each food item.



Wood also recommends that you pay attention to the temperature food is cooked and stored at.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that each year roughly 1 in 6 Americans gets sick, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die of foodborne diseases.



Children, as well as adults older than 75, are less able to fight germs like salmonella.



For the individual preparing the turkey, advice is not to wash or rinse it, it can spread germs around the kitchen.

If a mess does happen, Wood recommends to have on hand a clean cloth, soap detergent, sanitizing solution, and to always wash your hands.

