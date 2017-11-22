Hiway 80 mission hosts pre-Thanksgiving meal

The tradition of helping the needy during the holidays continued in Longview today with a pre-Thanksgiving meal.

The Highway 80 Rescue Mission held their traditional 'Day Before Thanksgiving' dinner today at both Tyler and Longview locations.



Those who attended, many with children, were served by volunteers from the Union Grove High School basketball team.

Traditional turkey and dressing were served. The kitchen did not close until everyone who wanted seconds and thirds, had eaten.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.?