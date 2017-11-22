Tennessee woman caught in Longview is murder suspect

A double-murder suspect is still in an East Texas jail tonight, awaiting extradition to Tennessee.



On Tuesday, U.S. marshals and Gregg County CODE officers arrested Valrie Hart at a home near Longview. Longview police were contacted by an out of state agency in reference to a possible fugitive in East Texas.



"The Tennessee state police had contacted the U.S. Marshal’s office and we have an officer assigned to the marshals' Violent Crime Task Force," says Longview Police Sargent Shane McCarter.

Information led the team to an address on Alpine Drive, and what investigators were looking for wasn't just drug activity.



"Went out together, the two agencies, not knowing exactly whether the people were at that location or not," McCarter says.



They converged on the home and two people were arrested. One of them was 36-year-old Valrie Ann Hart, who was wanted on two counts of homicide from Polk County Tennessee.

In March the bodies of Larry Wayne Jeffries and Jeremy Walker were found in a home in Old Fort, Tennessee.The two were roommates, and Jeffries' brother found the bodies after checking on the home when they hadn't been heard from for several days. Hart was identified as a suspect, but had vanished until this arrest.

Raiding officers didn't know what to expect.



"We take every precaution that we can take, regardless of the level of the warrant, just to ensure our safety," says McCarter.

Christopher Baker, 38, with a long arrest history in Gregg County, was also arrested at the location on outstanding city warrants.



Hart awaits extradition. Hart is also charged with two counts of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and theft. Her bond has been set at $1 million.



