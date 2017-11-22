Former ETX band student to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

A former East Texas band student will soon perform on one of the country's most-watched programs - the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Jacinda Gomez is a Whitehouse graduate and current freshman at Prairie View A&M University. Gomez plays clarinet in The Marching Storm band, which has about 300 members.

The band program has been around for more than 80 years. The organization is set to perform at 9 a.m. ET, Thursday in New York, along with dozens of other groups from around the country.

"The nationally regarded Marching Storm, along with auxiliary groups the Black Foxes and Twirling Thunder, has brought the spirit of Prairie View to a wide range of audiences," Macy's said on its website.

The band has been training intensely for the performance, Gomez says.

"We practice every day from 5 to 10," she says. "Everybody is really excited. ... We flew here Monday morning."

The former Whitehouse student says earning a spot in the Marching Storm is no easy feat.

"It's a lot of hard work. It's really challenging," says the agriculture major. But still, she's glad to be a part of the band and to take part in the performance. "I thank God that I get to do this opportunity and that I get to represent East Texas."

As for what viewers can expect to see come Thursday, Gomez is tight-lipped.

"You'll have to watch and see," she says, laughing.

