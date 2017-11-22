Three East Texans among semifinalists for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

Semifinalists for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award have been announced.

This year many talented athletes with ties to the state of Texas have emerged as candidates for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. Ten Semifinalists have been selected by The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Selection Committee.

This year’s candidates include four quarterbacks, four wide receivers, and two running backs. Six different conferences are represented. Three of our semifinalists have been finalists in the past Barrett (2014), Mayfield (2015 and 2016), and Hurts (2016). James Washington is a semifinalist for the second straight year.

The 2017 Semifinalists are:

J.T. Barrett, QB, Ohio State, Senior – Wichita Falls, TX (Rider HS) Big Ten

Keke Coutee, WR, Texas Tech, Junior – Lufkin, TX (Lufkin HS) Big 12

Jalen Hurts, QB, Alabama, Sophomore – Houston, TX (Channelview HS) SEC

Ronald Jones, II, TB, USC, Junior – McKinney, TX (McKinney North HS) Pac-12

Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma, Senior – Austin, TX (Lake Travis HS) Big 12

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor, Sophomore – Daingerfield, TX (Daingerfield HS) Big 12

Trey Quinn, WR, SMU, Junior – Lake Charles, LA (Barbe HS) American Athletic Conference

Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn, Sophomore – Stephenville, TX (Stephenville HS) SEC

James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State, Senior – Stamford, TX (Stamford HS) Big 12

Jeffery Wilson, RB, North Texas, Senior – Elkhart, TX (Elkhart HS) Conference-USA

Finalists will be selected from this group and announced on December 6, 2017.

The winner will be announced at the award banquet in Tyler, Texas on January 10, 2018. All finalists will be invited to the event, and the emcee is Ron Franklin, legendary sports commentator, former voice of ESPN College Football and the Houston Oilers.

Fan Vote for the semifinalists round begins Wednesday, November 22. Visit www.earlcampbellaward.com and vote once daily for your favorite.

This is the fifth year for the award. Previous finalists and winners are listed below.

2013 Finalists

Jace Amaro, Texas Tech, Tight End, Junior – San Antonio, TX (MacArthur HS)

Mike Evans, Texas A&M, Wide Receiver, Sophomore – Galveston, TX (Ball HS)

James Franklin, Missouri, Quarterback, Senior – Corinth, TX (Lake Dallas, HS)

Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M, Quarterback, Sophomore – Kerrville, TX (Tivy HS)

*Bryce Petty, Baylor, Quarterback, Junior – Midlothian, HS (Midlothian HS)

2014 Finalists

Jay Ajayi, RB, Boise State, Junior – Plano, Texas (Frisco Liberty HS)

J. T. Barrett, QB, Ohio State, RS Freshman – Wichita Falls, Texas (Rider HS)

*Trevone Boykin, QB, TCU, Junior – Dallas, Texas (West Mesquite HS)

Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma, Freshman – Pflugerville, Texas (Hendrickson HS)

Bryce Petty, QB, Baylor, Senior – Midlothian, Texas (Midlothian HS)

2015 Finalists

Trevone Boykin, TCU, QB, Senior – Dallas, Texas (West Mesquite HS)

Corey Coleman, Baylor, WR, Junior – Richardson, Texas (Pearce HS)

Josh Doctson, TCU, WR, Senior – Mansfield, Texas (Legacy HS)

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, QB, Junior – Austin, Texas (Lake Travis HS)

*Greg Ward, Jr., Houston, QB, Junior – Tyler, Texas (John Tyler HS)

2016 Finalists

*D’Onta Foreman, Texas, RB, Junior – Texas City, TX (Texas City HS)

Jalen Hurts, Alabama, QB, Freshman – Channelview, TX (Channelview HS)

Patrick Mahomes, II, Texas Tech, QB, Junior – Whitehouse, TX (Whitehouse HS)

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, QB, Junior – Austin, Texas (Lake Travis HS)

Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma, WR, Senior – Cameron, TX (Cameron Yoe HS)

*Denotes winner

THE EARL CAMPBELL TYLER ROSE AWARD

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year Division I Texas college.

For more information about The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award go to www.earlcampbellaward.com or contact Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler, Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce: csmoak@tylertexas.com or 903-592-1661, extension 237.

