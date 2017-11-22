Pop Tarts controversy heats up on Twitter

An Oklahoma woman has sparked a debate over the way she eats her breakfast pastries.



Christy Taylor's account on Twitter has one particular tweet that created a stir among foodies on Twitter. She says that she dips her Pop Tarts in, believe it or not, ranch dressing.

You ain’t from Oklahoma if you don’t dip your Pop Tart in Ranch Dressing ????‍?? pic.twitter.com/yLLuPM4Gyp — Christy Taylor (@Taylor_1Christy) November 16, 2017

That seems to be a harmless enough statement, but not for folks on Twitter who saw the tweet. Taylor was scolded from all sides.

I'm taking away all of Oklahoma's Pop Tarts away until I feel like they can use them in an appropriate and responsible manner. ?? https://t.co/UBavPaFVvT — Justin Waterman (@JustinWaterman7) November 18, 2017

Some folks even got emotional, claiming they were brought to the point of yelling at the device on which they saw the "disgusting" tweet.

I just yelled at my phone https://t.co/bromlEuDHI — $upreme?? (@_Meechhoe) November 22, 2017

Some were even more violent...at least in the digital realm.

And worst of all, the official Pop Tarts account on Twitter (yes, that does exist) denounced her dip choice.

However, some folks who seem to be willing to try crazy combinations of foods were intrigued, and willing to try it.

Don’t knock it until you try it ?? — Arron (@ArronDagenais) November 21, 2017

And of course, Hidden Valley's twitter feed was fine with the idea, apparently encouraging other ranch lovers to think without rules about what they could dip into the creamy goodness of their famous dressing.

There are no dipping rules in The Valley ?????????? — Hidden Valley (@HVRanch) November 21, 2017

And a woman named Alyssa is 100 percent for it, calling for people to "ranch it up."

pic.twitter.com/pEjpHXR1Oj — Alyssa wants you to hug Dan&Phil longer for her?? (@mangledyoutuber) November 21, 2017

So how do you feel about dipping Pop Tarts into ranch dressing? Is this something you'd be willing to try, or does the thought disgust you?



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.