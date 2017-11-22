Man arrested during traffic stop for meth, handgun in Henderson County

Man arrested during traffic stop for meth, handgun in Henderson - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

A Texas man was arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon for possession of methamphetamine and a handgun.

According to Henderson County sheriff Botie Hillhouse, 57-year-old Durrell Lee Hopkins was stopped after a traffic violation along CR 4712 and FM 804.

Hillhouse said a sheriff’s deputy conducted a search on Hopkins and discovered the illegal drug, along with a .45 caliber handgun.

Hopkins was booked into the county jail and could face up to two years in the Texas Department of Corrections and a $10,000 fine.

