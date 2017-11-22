Trouble in Toyland: Report warns of toy hazards this holiday season

Shoppers flooding stores to buy presents this holiday season should watch out for dangerous toys that may threaten children’s health, a consumer group warned Tuesday.

The California Public Interest Research Group released their 28th annual “Trouble in Toyland” report Tuesday morning during a news conference in San Francisco that shows while federal standards have improved since 2008 but there are still hazardous products going unregulated.



For CALPIRG's full report on dangerous or toxic toys and gadgets that may end up on your holiday shopping list, follow this link to the consumer group's website for more information.



