Murder suspect back in jail pending hearing

A suspect who was arrested in October for a 2015 Gregg County murder case is now in jail pending a hearing to increase his bond.

Jessie Clifford Brown, 35, of Kilgore, was arrested in October 2017 for murder. Brown is suspected of murdering John Allen Franco, who was found dead May 20, 2015, in a vehicle in the Liberty City area.

Investigators discovered a single gunshot wound to the upper left side of Franco’s head, and glass from the broken window had cut his face, according to an arrest warrant.

Brown was released Oct. 30 from the Gregg County Jail on $125,000 bond.

He was again taken into custody on Tuesday pending the hearing on a motion to increase his bond, according to the Gregg County District Attorney's Office.

