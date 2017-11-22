Police: Palestine woman found safe, has now returned to family

The Palestine Police Department say a missing Palestine woman has been located.

UPDATE:

Palestine police say Haley Dawn Grant was spotted by someone in the Palestine community at a residence. That person called police and asked them to do a welfare check on Haley, police say, and they did go to the residence.

Haley was found there and was safe, they said. She spoke with police, they tell us, and then she willingly went to the station with them.. Haley's father met them there, and she willingly went home with him, according to police.

Police say the diligence of the community to report what they see helped this case end on a positive note.

No further information is available at this time.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Department says they are actively searching for Haley Dawn Grant, 24, of Palestine.

On Monday, Nov. 20, officers with Palestine PD took a missing person report after Grant’s family and friends reported that they had been unable to make contact with her.

Grant is described as a white female with dark hair, 5’8” and 120 lbs. Grant was reportedly last seen at a convenience store in Palestine on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Detectives are continuing to search for Grant’s whereabouts and pursuing any leads they receive. If you have seen Grant you are asked to contact the Palestine Police Department immediately at 903-729-2254 or contact Sergeant David Kassaw at 903-731-8482.

