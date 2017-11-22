Wonderland of Lights festival kicks off in Marshall

It's going to look a lot like Christmas beginning tonight in Marshall.

The 31st annual Wonderland of Lights Festival kicks off tonight. Millions of white lights will illuminate the historic Harrison County Courthouse as downtown Marshall is transformed into a winter wonderland.

You can enjoy an outdoor ice skating rink or take a ride on the Wonderland Express Trolly. You can also visit Santa's Village for cookies and pictures with Old Saint Nick.

The event will be open tonight at 6 p.m. and the festivities will run through the end of the year. The festival will be open from 6-9 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, and on Saturday's from 4-10 p.m.

