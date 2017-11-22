18-wheeler, car wreck blocks Hwy 64 in Ben Wheeler

A wreck involving an 18-wheeler and at least one passenger vehicle is blocking a major East Texas highway Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, a semi-truck and car collided just after 7:30 a.m. on State Highway 64 near County Road 4602 east of Ben Wheeler.

There is no word on injuries at this time. East and westbound lanes are partially blocked on Highway 64. Expect delays traveling between Canton and Tyler.

We are working with emergency personnel to acquire more information and will post the latest details as they become available.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.