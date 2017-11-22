Wednesday's Weather: Mostly sunny and cool. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

A cool start with temperatures dropping into the 40s this morning and cloud cover is quickly decreasing. Mostly sunny skies today with north winds gusting up to 12-15 mph at times.

It will be a cool afternoon with temperatures only reaching the upper 50s. Winds die down overnight and some patchy frost is possible by early morning as temperatures drop into the mid 30s.

Lots of sunshine for Thanksgiving Day with high temperatures reaching the lower 60s and light and variable winds.

More sunshine for Friday and a little bit warmer. Friday morning will begin in the lower 40s, but temperatures will reach the lower 70s by afternoon.

A few degrees warmer for Saturday afternoon ahead of the next cold front that will move through Saturday night.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler for Sunday afternoon and right near normal with highs in the mid 60s.

