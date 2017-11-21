Slow cooker holiday sweet potatoes by Mama Steph

If your oven space is at a minimum, this recipe could help by getting your sweet potatoes cooked in a slow cooker. Not only that, they're delicious, too!
Slow cooker sweet potatoes with pecans
one pound sweet potatoes, cleaned well and chopped into large chunks
1/2 to one cup pecan halves
For the glaze:
1 TBS Maple syrup
1 TBS honey
1 TBS balsamic vinegar
1/4 teaspoon allspice
(Note: Glaze can be doubled if you prefer saucier potatoes)
Method: Spray your slow cooker interior with cooking spray, then pour in the chunked sweet potatoes.
In a small mixing bowl, combine the glaze ingredients. Double the ingredients if you'd like your potatoes to have more moisture and sweetness.
Whisk the ingredients well, then pour over the potatoes, and toss to coat.
Cook on high for about 3 hours, and then check for doneness. Cook a bit longer, up to four hours, if needed, being careful not to allow the bottom to burn!
