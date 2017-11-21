Here's what we're thankful for this year

Thanksgiving is right around the corner.

As the holiday nears, our KLTV family is sharing why they're thankful.

See more messages of thanks from our team below.

Joe Terrell

Mark Scirto

Anissa Centers

Joan Hallmark

Stephanie "Mama Steph" Frazier

Jennifer Hines

Jennifer Kielman

Katie Vossler

Lane Luckie

Erika Bazaldua

Sophia Constantine

Yocelin Gallardo

Brionna Rivers

Cinnamon Cornell

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.