Freedom Fighters: Vergil Rodgers

In April of 1945, Vergil Rodgers fought to free France from German occupation.

This month, 72 years later he was awarded France's highest honor for participating in that liberation.

Rodgers joined the Merchant Marines in May of 1943, but was soon reassigned to the Air Corps and then became a member of the Air Force when the Air Corps name was changed.

He says the name of the branch didn't matter as much as his reason for joining.

"I just wanted to get over there and help the country win the war."

Rodgers was trained on a brand new state of the art bomber, the B-24.

"It was called the Liberator Bomber and that the purpose of our missions in Southern France. They wanted us to liberate them. They were so occupied, the Germans had such a strong hold and they couldn't get them out, so we had to bomb them out."

Rodgers was a nose gunner on his B-24, a position which soon was combined with the bombardier's job. The planes flew in close formation and their attacks were massive.

"We dropped the bombs in mass, the whole force of the 67th bomb group."

Even though the liberators were flying at an altitude of 20,000 feet or higher, the smoke filled the air and the heat was intense.

"We took care of the Germans and because the heat was so intense from the bombing we had to do, they died from lack of oxygen."

In spite of the seriousness of his bombing missions, Rodgers has one very special memory of his flying days.

"When I was flying I had a nice picture of Vivian, my high school sweetheart and she had taken a picture in a grass skirt, Hawaiian skirt. I kept it on my gun site in my turret and that reminded me that I needed to get this thing over with quick and get back to the states."

Rodgers did help get the war over with, and he and Vivian married. We were married June 30, 1945.

Vergil Rodgers re-enlisted in the Air Force and completed a distinguished 30-year career. He was named Outstanding Strategic Air Command Airman of the Year in 1963 and just this month was presented the Legion of Honor Medal by the French government in a special ceremony in Austin.

"I feel great I had the opportunity to serve our country."

