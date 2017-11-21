Tuesday's Weather: Increasing clouds and breezy at times. High temperatures in the upper 60s

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! Not quite as cold this morning as yesterday, but still cool with temperatures in the 40s. Cloud cover will be increasing through the day and there's a very slight chance of a sprinkle or two as the cold front moves through the region. South winds this morning become north winds this afternoon and temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s today. Overnight, temperatures drop back into the 40s and tomorrow will be much cooler. Clearing skies for Wednesday with afternoon high temperatures only reaching the upper 50s. A beautiful Thanksgiving Day is ahead with lots of sunshine, light winds and nice, cool temperatures. Thursday morning will start frosty in the 30s and warm into the lower 60s by afternoon. A warming trend takes temperatures back into the lower 70s by Friday and Saturday afternoons. However, another cold front arrives late Saturday and cools things back to near normal by Sunday afternoon.

