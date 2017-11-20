Police think they've solved high school break-ins

Tyler police have made an arrest in the burglary of T.K. Gorman and All Saints high schools. We'll have the full story for you at 10.
Another teacher with East Texas ties has been arrested after being accused of having an improper relationship with student. The details on the exact charges and his background tonight at 10.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto is working on a new forecast for you. Watch at 10 and he'll let you know what you can expect for Thanksgiving from the weather where you live.
On 11/16/2017 at approximately 8pm, Investigator Andrea Karriker was contacted by Patrol Deputy Matthew Hester in reference to a stabbing that had just occurred.More >>
Police are on the scene of a wreck in Tyler. The 2 vehicle wreck was reported at the intersection of Highway 64 and Loop 323. EMS is currently on scene. Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes if possible. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.More >>
Police in Van are currently investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.More >>
Two Lufkin men were arrested in Cherokee County on multiple charges this weekend.More >>
Many East Texas cities are also planning Christmas parades. Here's where to watch.More >>
