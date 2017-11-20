Cranberry-walnut breakfast cake by Mama Steph

This is the perfect holiday breakfast idea! Stick it in the oven and forget about it for 40 minutes, then enjoy with coffee or cold milk.

Cranberry-walnut breakfast cake



1 cup plain flour

1 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups cranberries

1/2 cup chopped walnuts (pecans would also be good)

one stick of butter, melted

2 eggs

1/2 teaspoon each of almond and vanilla extract



Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a skillet or a cake pan with butter or cooking spray.

In a mixing bowl, whisk eggs slightly to break them up, then add flour, sugar, butter and salt, stirring to make a creamy batter.

Stir until batter is relatively smooth and no visible lumps of flour are present.

Add nuts and cranberries, and mix into the batter.

Pour batter into the pan, and then smooth the top with a spatula. If desired, add a handful to the cranberries to the top and press in, just to make it even more vibrantly colored when it comes out of the oven.



Bake for about 40 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into center of cake comes out clean.

Enjoy!