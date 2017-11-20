Holiday green beans skillet bake by Mama Steph

If you like green beans but not the "gloppiness" of canned mushroom soup, try this variation on the classic green bean casserole! My version has fresh mushrooms, cream, garlic and more to give you a fantastic side for your meal.

Holiday green beans skillet bake

30 ounces frozen green beans (three ten ounce bags) or 2 pounds fresh beans, trimmed

1 cup sliced mushrooms

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 garlic cloves, minced, or t teaspoons garlic paste

1 cup shredded mozzarella

2/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for top when serving

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Method:

Preheat oven to 375. Coat skillet with olive oil or butter.

Place the beans in the skillet, then add the mushrooms, garlic paste, salt and pepper (to taste), and then drizzle cream over all.

Top with the mozzarella and Parmesan, and bake for 25-30 minutes, until beans are tender and top is golden brown.

If your oven is browning the cheese before the beans are tender, cover with foil and bake 10 minutes longer.



Serve hot and enjoy!