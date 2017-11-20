Longview food drive providing Thanksgiving for over 1200 families

The Longview Thanksgiving food drive is under way.

Maude Cobb is filling up with all the Thanksgiving fixings families in need can use. Several businesses donated food, and the general public drove through and dropped off even more. Volunteers sort the food as it comes in.

“And then we’ll put them into boxes, and then tomorrow we have over 1,230 families that have been sent letters to come pick up a box. And they’ll pick up a box and a loaf of bread and either a hen or a turkey if they’re a large family,” said Thanksgiving Food Drive Treasurer Mark Dulweber.

They don’t accept meat. For that they take monetary donations so they can purchase the turkey and hens to assure freshness when they hand out the food November 21.

