Police arrest man who allegedly stole from two Tyler high schools

An East Texas man who allegedly stole from two Tyler high schools has been arrested.

According to Tyler police, the suspect, identified as Vernell Richardson, 23, of Tyler, was arrested Monday afternoon after an investigation confirmed he was responsible for stealing property out of T.K Gorman High School.

Police say a warrant was issued for Richardson for burglary of a building, state jail felony, and his bond was set at $50,000.

Richardson is also suspected of stealing from All Saints High School, which remains under investigation at this time.

