What’s open on Thanksgiving in East Texas - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

What’s open on Thanksgiving in East Texas

By Iris Rios, Productora de Contenido Digital
Connect
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

What’s opened, closed on Thanksgiving in East Texas

If you plan on eating out on Thanksgiving instead of cooking up a big feast, here’s a list of restaurants that will be opened on Thanksgiving Thursday:

  • Applebee’s: Opened 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 a.m., will be serving a one-day-only Turkey dinner plate.
  • Cracker Barrel will be open normal hours, 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Arp:

  • The Purple Pig in Arp: Opened 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., will be serving Thanksgiving lunch, $10, carry out available. Proceeds donated to the Patriot Guard.

Longview: 

  • IHOP- open 24 hours on Thanksgiving Day.

Tyler:

  • Luby’s: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings: 3 – 10 p.m.
  • Coyote’s bar and grill: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Cracker Barrell Old Country Store: 6 a.m.- 10 p.m.
  • Old Chicago: 5 p.m.- midnight
  • Traditions: 10:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Whitehouse:

Shields Mountain BBQ: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Do you know of any restaurants opening on Thanksgiving Day? Send us tips to webstaff@kltv.com

Powered by Frankly