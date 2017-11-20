What’s open on Thanksgiving in East Texas

What’s opened, closed on Thanksgiving in East Texas

If you plan on eating out on Thanksgiving instead of cooking up a big feast, here’s a list of restaurants that will be opened on Thanksgiving Thursday:

Applebee’s: Opened 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 a.m., will be serving a one-day-only Turkey dinner plate.

Cracker Barrel will be open normal hours, 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Arp:

The Purple Pig in Arp: Opened 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., will be serving Thanksgiving lunch, $10, carry out available. Proceeds donated to the Patriot Guard.

Longview:

IHOP- open 24 hours on Thanksgiving Day.

Tyler:

Luby’s: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings: 3 – 10 p.m .

Coyote’s bar and grill: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cracker Barrell Old Country Store: 6 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Old Chicago: 5 p.m.- midnight

Traditions: 10:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Whitehouse:

Shields Mountain BBQ: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Do you know of any restaurants opening on Thanksgiving Day? Send us tips to webstaff@kltv.com