Where to catch a Christmas parade in East Texas

The City of Tyler Christmas tree went up Monday on the square.

The city is prepping for its annual parade. This year's event is set for 6 p.m., Thursday in downtown Tyler. Many other East Texas cities are also planning events. Here's where to catch every Christmas parade in East Texas:

Grand Saline Parade, 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 in downtown Grand Saline

Henderson Parade, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 30. The tree lighting will be at 6:00 p.m. in Heritage Square downtown. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. downtown.

Jacksonville Parade, 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 in downtown Jacksonville. Lineup at Commerce and Patterson streets.

Kilgore Parade, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Longview Parade, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 7 in downtown Tyler

Lufkin Parade, 6 p.m., Monday on Main Street.

Marshall Parade, 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2.

Mount Pleasant Christmas on the Square, 4-10 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1, in downtown Mount Pleasant. There will be ice skating, tastings and photos with Santa. Event continues Dec. 2 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Dec. 3 from 1-6 p.m. Parade, 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 in downtown Mount Pleasant

Mineola: Downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. - Santa Claus will visit the gazebo

Nacogdoches Parade, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 on Main Street. Fireworks will follow the event. Festival, 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 on Main Street.

Overton Parade, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27.

Pittsburg: Dec. 2, 1 p.m.

Quitman - Dec. 2, 6 p.m.

Tyler Parade, 6 p.m., Thursday, downtown Tyler Christmas Tree Lighting, Thursday following the parade

Whitehouse Parade, 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, at Whitehouse City Park



