Where to catch a Christmas parade in East Texas - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Where to catch a Christmas parade in East Texas

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: KLTV, Arthur Clayborn Source: KLTV, Arthur Clayborn
Source: KLTV, Arthur Clayborn Source: KLTV, Arthur Clayborn
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

The City of Tyler Christmas tree went up Monday on the square.

The city is prepping for its annual parade. This year's event is set for 6 p.m., Thursday in downtown Tyler. Many other East Texas cities are also planning events. Here's where to catch every Christmas parade in East Texas:

  • Grand Saline
    • Parade, 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 in downtown Grand Saline
  • Henderson
    • Parade, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 30. The tree lighting will be at 6:00 p.m. in Heritage Square downtown. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. downtown.
  • Jacksonville
    • Parade, 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 in downtown Jacksonville. Lineup at Commerce and Patterson streets.
  • Kilgore
    • Parade, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28.
  • Longview
    • Parade, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 7 in downtown Tyler
  • Lufkin
    • Parade, 6 p.m., Monday on Main Street.
  • Marshall
    • Parade, 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2.
  • Mount Pleasant
    • Christmas on the Square, 4-10 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1, in downtown Mount Pleasant. There will be ice skating, tastings and photos with Santa. Event continues Dec. 2 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Dec. 3 from 1-6 p.m.
    • Parade, 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 in downtown Mount Pleasant
  • Mineola: Downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. - Santa Claus will visit the gazebo
  • Nacogdoches
    • Parade, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 on Main Street. Fireworks will follow the event.
    • Festival, 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 on Main Street.
  • Overton
    • Parade, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27.
  • Pittsburg: Dec. 2, 1 p.m.
  • Quitman - Dec. 2, 6 p.m.
  • Tyler
    • Parade, 6 p.m., Thursday, downtown Tyler
    • Christmas Tree Lighting, Thursday following the parade
  • Whitehouse
    • Parade, 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, at Whitehouse City Park

Did we miss a parade? Email webstaff@kltv.com to add an event to the list!

Copyright 2017 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly