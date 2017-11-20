Has your vehicle been damaged by rock on Toll 49? - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Has your vehicle been damaged by rock on Toll 49?

www.netrma.org www.netrma.org
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

If you have incurred rock damage on Toll 49 between HWY 31 and I-20, the contractor IOC Company LLC has asked that you please contact George Burton at Mountain States Insurance. 505.764.1408 or gburton@msig-nm.com, Claim # 2 01700296950. 

For more information click here.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly