Longview PD responding to scene of car crashing into building

Longview police are responding to a car crashing into a building.

According to Longview’s public information officer, Kristie Brian, police received a call at about 1:56 p.m. in regards to a vehicle crashing into a building at the 3600 block of Gilmer Road.

The driver of a Nissan Rogue accidentally hit the accelerator and smashed into the vacant building that used to be Reliable Refund.

The building suffered some damage. The front window was busted out and some of the brick had collapsed.

Brian confirmed no one has been hospitalized and crews remain at the scene.

