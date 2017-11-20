Kilgore police say cattle wreck on I20 was caused by hit and run suspect

Kilgore Police say the wreck on I-20 Friday, involving a truck hauling cattle was caused by a hit and run suspect.

On Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, Kilgore police responded to the wreck where the trailer had turned over in the median, trapping over 60 head of cattle and killing several head.

An investigation revealed that the truck had been struck by another vehicle, which caused the accident.

The suspect vehicle did not stop and continued east on Interstate 20. The truck was described as a white pick-up with black and gold pinstriping and lettering down the side. Witnesses believed this was a possible company truck.

The truck in question should have damage to the front driver's side. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Trae Portwood at 903-218-6905 Gregg County Crimestoppers, 1-800-236-STOP or Tip411.

Related: I-20 reopened, cattle truck wreck cleared from roadway in Gregg County

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.