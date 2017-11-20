Indictment alleges suspect in Upshur County homicide beat baby to death

A man suspected of murdering an 11-month-old baby allegedly beat the child to death, according to an indictment.

Saturday, the Upshur County District Attorney confirmed that Javarrious Dixon, 22, was charged with capital murder for the death of Armani Troy Berrospe. Berrospe died in March, following an incident at a home in the 700 block of FM 2088 in Upshur County.

The indictment, obtained Monday by KLTV, alleges that Dixon caused the child's death when he struck him.

"(The defendant) did then and there intentionally or knowingly cause the death of an individual, namely, Armani Troy Berrospe, an individual younger than 10 years of age, by striking him on or about the head, face and neck with the hands, fists, arms or feet of the defendant or an object unknown to the grand jury," the indictment reads.

Preliminary autopsy results at the time showed Armani died from blunt force injuries to the head and examining pathologist Tracy Dyer, with the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences, ruled Armani's death as a homicide.

Dixon was booked into the Upshur County Jail on Friday and remains in custody. Bond has been set at $5 million.

