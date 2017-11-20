Singing weatherman showcases talent during forecast

HONOLULU, HI (KITV/ABC) - Hawaii's weather forecasters have sunshine on a cloudy day.

Island News' weather forecaster Jordan Segundo recently reminded viewers of his days as a Top 32 finalist on American Idol Season 2 when he sang the forecast.

He was joined by 11-year-old Kaylee Shimizu, who is well-known in the area for her singing talent.

Note the graphic that says it's "sweater weather for Hawaii standards!"

The entire crew got in on the musical forecast. The producers and director were dancing along in the control room and even master control showed off their moves.

