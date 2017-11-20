Traffic alert: Wreck reported on Front St. and Beckham in Tyler

Police are headed to the scene of a wreck in Tyler.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of Front Street and Beckham near downtown Tyler in the eastbound lanes.

The Northbound turn lane onto Beckham is currently blocked, as well as one westbound lane.

Emergency crews are headed to the scene. Injuries are unknown.

Please avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes.

