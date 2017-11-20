DPS en route to wreck on Hwy 110 and CR 46 in Smith County - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

DPS en route to wreck on Hwy 110 and CR 46 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

DPS confirms they are en route to the scene of a wreck in Smith County.

The wreck occurred on Highway 110 and CR 46. 

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes if possible. 

