SCSO searching for suspect who stole travel trailer from Tyler storage facility

Smith County Sheriff's Office

In the Early morning hours of November 3rd, an unknown white male driving a white newer model Chevrolet 4x4 crew cab pickup entered the Cubesmart Storage Facility on Hwy 155 South just outside the loop in Tyler, Texas.

The suspect stole a 2015 Forest River Model Grey Wolf Travel Trailer 26’ in length White/Gray in color with Texas L.P. #5YL649. The suspect is also believed to be responsible for several thefts and burglaries from other Travel Trailers at this location and is possibly in possession of the power pords cut from the R.V.s.

Anyone having any information regarding the suspect or this offense is asked to contact Detective Larry Swinford with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-593-6090.

For more information on the Smith County Sheriff’s Office visit www.smithcountysheriff.com. The Sheriff’s Office also has a FB page and can be followed on Twitter at @SmithCSO.