Monday's Weather: Sunny and mild. High 65

Good Monday morning, East Texas! A chilly start with temperatures in the 30s this morning and calm winds. Sunny and mild today with temperatures right near normal. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s. Overnight tonight, with south winds, temperatures won't drop quite as much, but will still be cool in the 40s by tomorrow morning. Another cold front moves through tomorrow. Clouds will increase through the day ahead of the front. A very slight chance of a sprinkle along the cold front, but not much rain is expected at all. Temperatures tomorrow will still reach the upper 60s, but will be cooler on Wednesday with decreasing clouds and an afternoon high temperature in the upper 50s. Thanksgiving Day looks perfect! A chilly start with temperatures in the upper 30s and mostly sunny skies during the afternoon with high temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. If you're heading out to shop early Friday morning, grab the jacket. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s to start the day and reach near 70 degrees by afternoon. Another cold front is on the way for the weekend with a slight cool down between Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.