This is the perfect cake for the holidays; flavorful, colorful, and of course, completely delicious. And it's easy to put together, which comes in handy when you're working and need to create something good but fast for your holiday dessert.

Pumpkin spice sheetcake with cream cheese icing

Ingredients:

1 box spice cake mix

15 ounce can pumpkin

3 large eggs

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl, then blend with electric mixer for about a minute, until mixture is creamy. Pour into a 9x13 baking dish which you have sprayed with cooking spray.

Bake at 350 for about 30 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

For the icing:

1/2 block (4 oz.) cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup butter, softened

2 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 tablespoon milk

Pecans, if desired

First, cream together the cream cheese and butter in a mixing bowl, with an electric mixer, then add vanilla and milk.

Once that mixture is creamed, add in the powdered sugar a little bit at a time until you reach the perfect creamy consistency for spreading. I didn't quite use the full 2 cups.

Spread the icing on the completely cooled cake, then sprinkle with pecans, if desired. Keep refrigerated.