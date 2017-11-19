Speaking up for veterans

Tonight at 10, Bob Hallmark has a new report on a new event in Longview that's designed to speak for the many veterans who feel they have to deal with suicidal thoughts on their own.

East Texas country artist Neal McCoy is in heavy rotation all over the country with a song that makes his stance on a hot political topic very clear. The full story tonight at 10.

Meteorologist Jessica Faith says cool weather will stick around for the next 7 days and this week will feature much more sunshine than the past week. The full Thanksgiving forecast at 10.

