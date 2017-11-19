Six arrested for DWI in Gregg County

It was a disturbingly busy overnight period for patrol officers in one East Texas county as numerous drivers were arrested for being under the influence.

From Saturday night into Sunday morning, law enforcement in Gregg county arrested six different drivers for driving while intoxicated.

The 3 men and 3 women were arrested by various agencies including Longview police, DPS, and the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.

All were charged with driving while intoxicated.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved