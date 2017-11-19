Longview hosts PTSD silent soldier event

It was a disturbingly busy overnight period for patrol officers in one East Texas county as numerous drivers were arrested for being under the influence.More >>
An event was held Sunday in Longview to help East Texas veterans that are fighting Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.More >>
It’s gone viral. Entertainer Neal McCoy’s new song “I Won’t Take a Knee” is being played all over the country.More >>
The Longview Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire Saturday night.More >>
Today was Super-Bowl Saturday for the Longview little league footballers at Stamper park.More >>
