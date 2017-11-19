Longview hosts PTSD silent soldier event

An event was held Sunday in Longview to help East Texas veterans that are fighting Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Organizers came together Sunday to try to help veterans who struggle with PTSD in an event called "Silent Soldier."

The event was dedicated to remembering the estimated 22 veterans who take their own lives every day.

At the Longview Expo center, veterans and volunteers gathered to help those who suffer from PTSD with a gathering of support and remembering those lost.

"Soldiers that have ultimately lost their fight against PTSD, and we're honoring them and hoping to raise awareness," stated Army veteran and event organizer Ricky Henderson who suffers PTSD.

Henderson wanted to find a way to get help to vets who don't talk about what they suffer.

"They talk about what should have happened, what could have happened, what did happen. But it's a thing with them that they keep everything silent," stated co-organizer Javaris Bubba Poole of the advocacy group ACTIVE.

"I've actually lost 8 battle buddies in the last 3 years to their fight against PTSD. Far too often soldiers are silent, we're trained to handle it on your own , be mentally and physically tough. Family members often take on the brunt themselves because they don't know how to deal with their soldier," Henderson declared.

The estimate is that 22 veterans take their lives each day from PTSD. But those numbers could be higher.

The purpose is to offer information and help, and bring those veterans in to talk to those that have gone through the same thing.

"The war never really leaves you. They're not alone with this," stated Henderson.

For more information on the 'Silent soldier' program, visit the Silent Soldier Facebook page.