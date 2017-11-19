Neal McCoy explains the origin of his controversial new song

McCoy didn't write his new song, but he believes in it. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

It’s gone viral. Entertainer Neal McCoy’s new song “I Won’t Take a Knee” is being played all over the country. That is the nice name for the song, by the way. It’s real name is “Take a Knee, My….” well we can’t say that last word.

We sat down with Neal who says he was surprised at how the song has taken off.

Neal said Gloria Barron, a former Miss Texas who comes to his East Texas Angel Network events in Longview, called him because she knew a songwriter, Dan Roberts, who had written a little something that Neal might want to sing.

“I said what’s the name of it and she said, “Take a Knee my beep”. And I said oh wow, that hits you right in the face,” Neal relayed.

His initial reaction?

“Well I could never record anything like that,” Neal said.

But after he read it and got permission to change it just a little, a tune was put to it. Then in early November:

“I kind of debuted it in Branson that day before we put my vocal on it, and I was still reading the lyrics, and I told the audience, I said, well in Branson it’s pretty a conservative area, and I said this has got a bad word in it or what you may perceive as a bad word,” Neal revealed.

During a performance, lyrics in hand, Neal borrowed some reading glasses and fired up Facebook live on his phone.

“And then I handed my phone to my road manager and he ended up taking the video and that thing got four million views. And I guess that’s what started everybody going to it and saying well I really like what the song says, outside of the bad word, and some said no, no, leave the bad word in there,” Neal recalled.

He said the conservatives love the song but:

“The other side is just going to start hammering, and they have hammered me for the last three days. And they have said some stuff that, oh my gosh these people really hate me. I don’t like being hated but I guess when you take a subject like that and take a side that’s what you’re subject to,” Neal stated.

Neal says he believes in respecting the flag and the National Anthem and has been doing the pledge live on Facebook for two years, long before anyone was taking a knee.

“Because, I believe, of our military folks that have fought for us to maintain the rights that we have, they have the right to protest. My whole thing on it is kind of the wrong time wrong place,” Neal stated.

He says he means during the Anthem before the football game.

“And I try and tell people I disagree with these folks. I don’t hate them,” Neal explained.

So whether the song continues to spark controversy or fades away, he will continue to fly the American flag in his front yard and say the pledge live on Facebook.

“You think you’ll be performing this at the Superbowl?” I asked Neal.

“Uh, I’d like to," he laughed.

Neal McCoy says the iTunes recording has been downloaded about 4 million times. He has made an official video for the song featuring photos of the military and veterans.