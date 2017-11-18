Angelina College basketball programs walk away with a home sweep

From AC Athletics

Lufkin, TX -

Angelina College’s basketball teams hosted a Saturday doubleheader, and both teams extended winning streaks with victories.

The Lady Roadrunners ran their streak to five straight wins after knocking off Dallas Diesel 82-75, and the Roadrunners used a strong second-half push to take down Arkansas Baptist for the second time this week, winning 103-70 at Shands Gymnasium.

The Lady Roadrunners open conference play at Paris College on Tuesday, while the Roadrunners play next in the Coca Cola Guy Davis Thanksgiving Classic opening on Friday.

Lady Roadrunners 82, Dallas Diesel 75

Reigning NJCAA Division I National Player of the Week Natasha Mack poured in 26 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked four shots in just 25 minutes of action to lead the Lady Roadrunners to their fifth straight win on Saturday.

Mia Williams added 16 points, connecting on four three pointers; and Priscilla Murray finished with 11 points.

AC’s defense again fueled the win, forcing 24 turnovers for the game. The Lady ‘Runner bench also pitched in with 32 points.

Jasmine Cannon led Diesel with 18 points, followed by Chantoya Hawkins with 16.

The Lady Roadrunners (6-2) open conference play Tuesday at Paris College. Game time is 5:30 p.m.

Roadrunners 103, Arkansas Baptist 70

AC’s Roadrunners built a double-digit lead in the early going, and when the Buffaloes stubbornly stayed within striking distance shortly into the second half, the ‘Runners exploded on a 17-0 run later in the game to take control in a 103-70 win at Shands Gymnasium.

Gilbert Thomas again led the way, this time scoring 30 points to go with 18 rebounds – his fifth double-double in seven games.

Kevin Norman added 27 points, and Deedy Gauno and Nylek Cobb pitched in with 10 points each. Cobb also swiped four steals, giving him 10 in seven games.

Darius Elliott led the Buffs with 16 points, with teammate Nick Jones adding 14.

The AC bench outscored the Buffaloes 30-13, with seven Roadrunners making their way onto the score sheet.

AC (5-2) will host the Coca Cola Guy Davis Thanksgiving Classic beginning on Friday. Panola College and Ranger College tip off at 5 p.m. on Friday, with the Roadrunners facing SWCC at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule includes Panola College vs. SWCC at 2 p.m. and the Roadrunners and Ranger College tipping off at 4 p.m.