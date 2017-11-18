Area Round games set for East Texas teams

After three days of Bi-District Action, the Area round is set for area football teams.
Friday Games:
4A
Van vs. Kennedale - noon, Ford Center, Frisco
Liberty-Eylau vs. Dallas Carter, 6 p.m. Royse City ISD Stadium
Carthage vs. Brazosport, 6 p.m. Texan Drive Stadium, Porter
Henderson vs. Sealy, 5 p.m. Abe Martin Stadium, Lufkin
Kilgore vs. El Campo,2 p.m. Waco ISD Stadium
Rusk vs. Melissa, 7:30 p.m. Tiger Stadium, Corsicana
Gilmer vs. Caddo Mills, 7:30 p.m. Sulpher Springs
Pleasant Grove vs. Aubrey, 4 p.m Ford Center, Frisco
Jasper vs. Celina, 2 p.m. Bruce Field, Athens
3A
Jefferson vs. Whitesboro, 2 p.m. Wildcat Stadium, Emory
Hughes Springs vs. Grandview, 2:30 p.m. Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Mount Vernon vs. Kemp, 2 p.m. Hanby Stadium, Mesquite
Woodville vs. Rockdale, 7 p.m. Pridgeon Stadium, Houston
Edgewood vs. Holliday, 6 p.m. Clark Stadium, Fort Worth
Daingerfield vs. Gunter, 1 p.m, Royse City ISD Stadium
New Diana vs. Leonard, TBD
Harmony vs. Jacksboro, 7 p.m. Poe Stadium, McKinney
West Rusk vs. Buffalo, 1 p.m., Panther Stadium, Bullard
Newton vs Rice, 3 p.m. Monte Jack Driskell Stadium, Crockett
Garrison vs. Clifton, TBD
Waskom vs. Hearne, 2 p.m. City Bank Stadium, Forney
2A
Big Sandy vs. Centerville, 7:30 p.m. Panther Stadium, Bullard
San Augustine vs. Wolfe City, 2 p.m Wildcat Stadium, Palestine
Carlisle vs. Kerens, 2 p.m. Panther Stadium, Mabank
Grapeland vs. Cumby , 7:30 p.m. Panther Stadium, Mabank
Timpson vs. Bremond, 7 p.m. Westwood Panther Stadium, Palestine
Tenaha vs. Dallas Gateway Charter, 5:30 p.m. Panther Stadium, Bullard
Saturday games:
6A
Longview vs. Dallas Jesuit, 4 p.m., Kincaide Stadium, Dallas
Lufkin vs. Richardson Pearce, 2 p.m. Tiger Stadium, Corsicana
