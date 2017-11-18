Area Round games set for East Texas teams

After three days of Bi-District Action, the Area round is set for area football teams.

Friday Games:

4A

Van vs. Kennedale - noon, Ford Center, Frisco

Liberty-Eylau vs. Dallas Carter, 6 p.m. Royse City ISD Stadium

Carthage vs. Brazosport, 6 p.m. Texan Drive Stadium, Porter

Henderson vs. Sealy, 5 p.m. Abe Martin Stadium, Lufkin

Kilgore vs. El Campo,2 p.m. Waco ISD Stadium

Rusk vs. Melissa, 7:30 p.m. Tiger Stadium, Corsicana

Gilmer vs. Caddo Mills, 7:30 p.m. Sulpher Springs

Pleasant Grove vs. Aubrey, 4 p.m Ford Center, Frisco

Jasper vs. Celina, 2 p.m. Bruce Field, Athens

3A

Jefferson vs. Whitesboro, 2 p.m. Wildcat Stadium, Emory

Hughes Springs vs. Grandview, 2:30 p.m. Mesquite Memorial Stadium

Mount Vernon vs. Kemp, 2 p.m. Hanby Stadium, Mesquite

Woodville vs. Rockdale, 7 p.m. Pridgeon Stadium, Houston

Edgewood vs. Holliday, 6 p.m. Clark Stadium, Fort Worth

Daingerfield vs. Gunter, 1 p.m, Royse City ISD Stadium

New Diana vs. Leonard, TBD

Harmony vs. Jacksboro, 7 p.m. Poe Stadium, McKinney

West Rusk vs. Buffalo, 1 p.m., Panther Stadium, Bullard

Newton vs Rice, 3 p.m. Monte Jack Driskell Stadium, Crockett

Garrison vs. Clifton, TBD

Waskom vs. Hearne, 2 p.m. City Bank Stadium, Forney

2A

Big Sandy vs. Centerville, 7:30 p.m. Panther Stadium, Bullard

San Augustine vs. Wolfe City, 2 p.m Wildcat Stadium, Palestine

Carlisle vs. Kerens, 2 p.m. Panther Stadium, Mabank

Grapeland vs. Cumby , 7:30 p.m. Panther Stadium, Mabank

Timpson vs. Bremond, 7 p.m. Westwood Panther Stadium, Palestine

Tenaha vs. Dallas Gateway Charter, 5:30 p.m. Panther Stadium, Bullard

Saturday games:

6A

Longview vs. Dallas Jesuit, 4 p.m., Kincaide Stadium, Dallas

Lufkin vs. Richardson Pearce, 2 p.m. Tiger Stadium, Corsicana