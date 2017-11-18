TJC Soccer sweeps national championships on Saturday

It was a special night for the men and womens' soccer programs of Tyler Junior College.

The men's program was able to win it's second straight NJCAA DI soccer title with a 2-0 win over Schoolcraft.

Tyler controlled the offensive tempo throughout the first half with an 8-4 shot advantage. The Apaches best strike in the first half came off the foot of Michael Boakye with a free kick on net with eight minutes to play in the first half, but Schoolcraft's Juan Gomez came up big in net.

The Ocelots picked up the pace of play to start the second half, but it was Tyler that eventually struck first as Carlton McKenzie buried a rebound shot in the 74th minute for the eventual game-winner. Mohammed Kamara tacked on an insurance goal in the 88th minute to secure another title for the Apaches.

Kamara's goal was the forward's sixth of the tournament. For his stellar performance throughout the tournament, Kamara was named Tournament MVP for the second consecutive year. Tyler Head Coach Steve Clements was named Coach of the Tournament.

The Apaches six titles have all come in the span of the last nine years.

Tyler has appeared in eight of the last nine DI men's soccer championship matches.

The Apaches closed out the season on a 15 match winning streak, outscoring their opponents 53-6

Schoolcraft, who was making their first-ever championship appearance, finished the season at 18-1-0, the best season in program history.

Joining Kamara with tournament honors for Tyler were goalkeeper Robbie Johnson and McKenzie who were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Schoolcraft placed two players on the All-Tournament in Michael Machila and Hakeem Sadler.

Sadler joined Kamara with a prolific offensive tournament, scoring four goals for the Ocelots.

Tyler capped its season at 23-2-0, giving Clements 458 wins in his career which ranks second among active coaches and fourth all time.

In each of Tyler's last two championship seasons, the Apaches have handed their opponent their first loss of the season.

the women avenged last year's title game defeat with a 1-0 victory over ASA Brooklyn (NY) in the 2017 NJCAA DI Women's Soccer Championship match. The victory is the Apaches third title and first since 2011.

With under four minutes to play in regulation, Claire Ramet knocked home the game-winning goal to end sixth-seeded ASA's surprise run to the championship. Ramet was named to the All-Tournament team for her heroics.

The Apaches allowed just two goals in their four games throughout the tournament including a pair of shutouts against the team's final two opponents. For her efforts in net for Tyler, Andrea Neves was named the Most Valuable Defensive Player. Fellow teammate Hitomi Konno was named Most Valuable Offensive Player while head coach Corey Rose was named Coach of the Tournament.

The Apaches are now 3-2 all-time in national championship matches with all five appearances coming within the last nine years.

Konno, a midfielder, tallied three goals throughout the tournament to earn offensive honors.

Tyler concluded the 2017 season on a nine match win streak to finish their championship campaign at 24-1-0.

ASA made a historic run through the tournament, becoming the first six seed to reach the finals dating back to 2000.

The Avengers placed three players on the All-Tournament Team- Kaylane Araujo, Sara Suarez Quevedo, and Tamara Queiroz.

Quieroz tallied four goals in the tournament, including a pair in Friday's semifinal victory.

Tournament host Eastern Florida State was awarded two All-Tournament Team selections in Nathali Da Silva and Katie Lockwood.

Top-seeded Phoenix placed two players on the All-tournament team- Laura Figueroa and Eliudth Gonzalez.

The Apaches join their male counterparts to sweep the 2017 men's and women's soccer titles which the programs also accomplished in 2009.