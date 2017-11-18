Longview Fire Dept. investigating cause of house fire

The Longview Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire Saturday night.

Sometime before 8:30 p.m., crews were called to the 400 block of Northwest Drive, a few blocks south of Pine Tree High School.

Witnesses said flames were shooting from the roof when firefighters arrived.

The fire, which is thought to have started in the attic, was put out quickly.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters at the scene said the fire may have been an electrical issue, as the homeowners recently finished remodeling work.

