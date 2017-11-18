Longview Little League Football Holds Super Bowl

The Longview little league footballers held Super-Bowl Saturday at Stamper park.
The kids played 5-man flag football, which focuses on executing running plays, pass coverage and most of all teamwork.
Made up of pre-schoolers, 6 and 7-year-olds, the league has been host to generations of kids teaching them values and good sportsmanship.
The league will hold a tackle version of its Super-Bowl for older age groups at Lobo stadium at 7-pm Saturday night.
