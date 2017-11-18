Tyler Police give active shooter reaction advice

If you were caught in an active shooter situation would you know what to do? The Tyler Police Department thinks it’s important that you do, and the best way to be prepared is to at least talk about it with family and friends to increase your awareness, or take a class.

We sat in their most recent class.

Officers Luis Aparicio and Chuck Boyce infuse humor to help diffuse the topic a little. They don’t want to make people overly worried about active shooters. They say you have a better chance of winning the lottery than being caught in the middle of an active shooter scenario. But they do happen, like in 2005 at the Smith County Courthouse in Tyler.

“There’s been too many incidents where nobody’s doing anything at all, and we just teach you that there is no right or wrong answer. You’ve just got to move,” Boyce said.

They tell the class to always be aware of your surroundings and identify exits. They say remember to Avoid, Deny and Defend. They say if a shooter shows up to take cover and sneak away.

“Get out of there immediately. There’s not time to grab your purse, your bag and put it on. Let me get my jacket, and put it on, (just) leave,” Aparicio told the class.

That’s number one. Next they say deny the shooter access by locking or blocking a door and staying quiet. At the Virginia Tech incident students in room 205 laid on the floor and held the door shut with their feet. No one was shot in that room.

And finally, if you have to, defend.

“The biggest thing is don’t be easy prey. Put up a fight. They are weak. They are looking for a high body count in a short amount of time, and when you put up a fight they are not going to achieve their objective. They are weak, they will back down,” Boyce said.

Diane Cooper is one of the forty or so taking the class. She volunteers at Bethesda Clinic and feels she should learn what she can.

“If there’s not a way out, then you do what you can to protect yourself and others,” Cooper said.

Things like, as a video made by the LA County Sheriff shows, spray the shooter’s face with a fire extinguisher and get help from others to disarm him.

“And if they would just work together when things like this happen I think there’d be a lot less of this going on,” Cooper advised.

Be innovative and prepared like women at the United Way.

“They’ve all got wasp spray on their desks. It’s not necessarily going to stop anyone but it is going to disrupt their thought process when they come in there, and it does buy them time to get away,” Boyce said.

They say after 10-15 minutes of firing an active shooter often shoots himself so he certainly won’t care about your life. So think about it, talk about it, and have a plan.

If you’d like to see more about how to react to an active shooter just go to kltv.com, click on the big red box and there you will find a link. The videos there are graphic in nature.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Department is planning a civilian response to an active shooter class on December 5, and The Palestine Police Department is holding one Monday night, November 19 from 6:30 to 8:30 at the SSS Cowboy Church at 299 US-287 in Palestine Texas.

Tyler officers Boyce and Aparicio are available to present a class on active shooter response. To make a request email cboyce@tylertexas.com.