TxDOT announces detours for FM 849 bridge replacement work

TxDOT says that they have put an emergency contract to expedite the repairs to the FM 849 bridge that was damaged recently by an oversized load which struck it.

The information released is as follows:

An emergency contract is being put in place to expedite the FM 849 Bridge Replacement project. This comes after the westbound overpass, located at I-20 in Hideaway, sustained major structural damage when it was hit Tuesday morning by an oversized load carrying a tank vessel.

TxDOT bridge engineers have evaluated the structure that spans I-20 and deemed it unsafe for traffic until the replacement is complete.



The damage includes three (3) of the four (4) girders being struck including the top flange of the girders being pulled away from the concrete deck.

Because construction plans to replace the structure have been previously completed, expediting the project is feasible and the best option since repairs would be costly and inefficient.



The expeditious timeline for moving the project forward includes finalizing the construction plans and seeking bids by early December and work getting underway shortly thereafter.



At a cost of $5.3 million, the replacement project would remove the existing steel and concrete structure over I-20 and replace it with a 4-span reinforced concrete bridge and include roadway work to connect to the new overpass approach slabs. The project is expected to take approximately six (6) months to complete.

DETOURS



Traffic will remain detoured until the project is complete. Signage is being put in place to detour traffic as follows:



• Westbound IH 20

o Hideaway (northbound FM 849) – Take FM 849 Exit

o Tyler (southbound FM 849) – Take SH 110 Exit, take left to cross IH 20 using SH 110 bridge, take left on IH 20 south service road

• Eastbound IH 20

o Hideaway (northbound FM 849) – Take Toll 49 Exit, take left to cross IH 20 using Toll 49 bridge, take left on IH 20 north service road / IH 20 westbound entrance ramp, take FM 849 Exit

o Tyler (southbound FM 849) – Take FM 849 Exit



While these detours may be inconvenient, TxDOT appreciates the public’s patience as this project is conducted to return the FM 849 Overpass to service.

