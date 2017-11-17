Longview police warn of street racing dangers

With the arrest of two more offenders early this morning, one East Texas city is taking a closer look at how to police the problem of street racing.

Longview police arrested two racers Friday morning and are saying there are areas of their city that seem to be regular sites for the practice.

It's a problem that is drawing the attention of police and parents and advocacy groups.

"Hundreds of thousands of people are out on the roadways every day. By racing on the highway they're putting those individuals who want to safely travel in jeopardy. If we're able to locate them and find them, we will take them to jail," says Longview police Sargent Shane McCarter.

Other groups are chiming in.

"Mothers Against Drunk Driving is always concerned when young people lose their lives. Unfortunately, there seems to be a level of social norming that occurs with racing that's an acceptable behavior, that needs to be dispelled," says MADD representative David Dorman.

The problem is, there is no profile. No distinctive models, or age.

"The ones last night were a 2011 F-250 and a 2011 Dodge Ram. Any individual that makes a poor choice. It can be random at any point. McCann road here has seen two arrests in the last week," McCarter says.

It all starts with a conversation.

"If a parent has positive conversation with their youth about risky behavior, they are less likely to engage in that risky behavior," Dorman says.

Street racing is classified as a class 'B' misdemeanor.

Offenders can be jailed and fined for it, but no citations are actually written, which means insurance companies will not be aware of it unless they check criminal history.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.