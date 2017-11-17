Officials responding to Smith County wreck involving motorcycle - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Officials responding to Smith County wreck involving motorcycle

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety is responding to a crash involving a motorcycle.

About 5:45 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Highway 155, south of FM 344, regarding a report of a motorcycle vs a car crash.

It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time. KLTV has reached out to officials for more information.

