Smith County man accidentally shoots himself in abdomen

The Smith County sheriff’s office is investigating after a man shot himself accidentally in the abdomen.

According to public information officer, Darrell Coslin, a 19-year-old man was hospitalized after he accidentally shot himself in the abdomen.

Coslin said the incident took place on the 9,000 block of County Road 2192.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

