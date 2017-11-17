Longtime East Texas business owner Bobby Shoults has died, family says

Robbie Shoults said the land he and his family live on in Harrison County was bought by his great grandfather in 1917. Their family business, Bear Creek Smokehouse, was founded on the land in 1943.

The family of a second-generation Marshall culinary business owner said on Friday that he has died.

Bobby Shoults, son of the original founder of Bear Creek Smokehouse Hick Shoults, has died after a stay in the hospital, his family says.

The family had announced his hospitalization on Nov. 14, asking for prayers, and sharing more about his role in the business over the years.



The business began in 1943 when Hick and Nellie Shoults started raising turkeys and built a small smokehouse on their property in Harrison County. The family's website says, "their son Bobby, then a toddler, was beginning to help Hick feed and tend to the turkeys as well as do other chores around the Smokehouse."



"In 1959, Bobby married his sweetheart Brenda," the site continues, "and brought her home to Bear Creek."



The business has grown from that small smokehouse to the current 43,000 square foot building which focuses on wholesale to grocery store chains, as well as orders from individuals on their website, and fundraising opportunities.



Bobby's son Robbie is the current CEO of Bear Creek Smokehouse, which is still located in Marshall.

