I-20 reopened, cattle truck wreck cleared from roadway in Gregg County

Westbound traffic on Interstate 20 near Kilgore was rerouted Friday evening as officers worked to round up loose cattle on the road. At 8:40 p.m., TxDOT's Kathi White confirmed the wreck had been cleared and traffic is flowing as normal on I-20.

Previous story:

About 4:45 p.m., Kilgore Police Department responded to a wreck involving a cattle truck on I-20W, between Highway 31 and Highway 42.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.

Traffic has been diverted from I-20 to Highway 31 to FM 1252 West to Highway 42 and back to the interstate.

Motorists should use alternate routes to avoid delays. Drivers should use caution in the area.

The Texas Department of Public Safety also posted a statement about the crash.

"Troopers are currently assisting Kilgore Police Department with a rolled over truck-tractor semi-trailer blocking the westbound lanes of IH-20 in Gregg County (mile marker 589-587). The trailer was loaded with cattle, some of which have escaped the trailer. Injuries are unknown at this time. DPS and TxDoT are on scene to assist with traffic control."

